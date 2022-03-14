Morgan Stanley Purchases 27,954 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $53.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74.

