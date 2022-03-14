Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,584 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after buying an additional 359,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NYSE:RHP opened at $89.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

