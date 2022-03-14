Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 92.00.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 37.50 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 65.67.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

