Morgan Stanley Sells 127,084 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 768.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,016 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.