Morgan Stanley Sells 34,541 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 661,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth $271,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth $328,000.

AIF opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

