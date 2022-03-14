Morgan Stanley Trims Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Target Price to $18.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

BVS opened at $13.97 on Friday. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -279.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bioventus by 523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

