Morgan Stanley Trims Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,403 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 69.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $39.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

