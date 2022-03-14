MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MTCPY opened at $15.10 on Monday. MTR has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Get MTR alerts:

About MTR (Get Rating)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.