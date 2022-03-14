Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Up 73.9% in February

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 84.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,955,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,941,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.34. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

