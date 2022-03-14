Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €330.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($358.70) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($298.91) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($325.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($275.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($352.17) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €295.38 ($321.07).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($178.80) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($217.39).

