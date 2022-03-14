Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.02 and last traded at $144.03. Approximately 1,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 193,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.21.

NBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.47.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($23.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

