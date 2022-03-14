National Bankshares Boosts Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$12.75

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

DR stock opened at C$11.61 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of C$6.66 and a twelve month high of C$11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The company has a market cap of C$357.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.91.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

