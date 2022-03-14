National Bankshares Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$49.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.29.
Shares of AFN stock opened at C$38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$730.52 million and a P/E ratio of 63.00. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.75.
About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.
