National Bankshares Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$48.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EMP.A. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.78.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. Empire has a 12 month low of C$36.20 and a 12 month high of C$45.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

