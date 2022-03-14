National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.29. 7,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. National Vision has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in National Vision by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

