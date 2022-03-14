Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives $12.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms recently commented on NLLSF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NLLSF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

