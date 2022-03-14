Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 8.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Neogen by 4.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Neogen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,432,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Neogen by 174.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $33.81 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

