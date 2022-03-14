Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.66

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.66 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Neogen alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.