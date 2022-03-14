Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
