NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $79.09

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.09, but opened at $74.00. NetEase shares last traded at $73.98, with a volume of 91,883 shares trading hands.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

