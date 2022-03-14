Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $297.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $236.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,487. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $65,446,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

