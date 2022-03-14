New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
GBR stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $9.41.
New Concept Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.