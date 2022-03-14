New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.73 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

