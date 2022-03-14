Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.84. 152,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

