Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.72. The stock had a trading volume of 479,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,115. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $451.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

