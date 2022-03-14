Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,915,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 48,381 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 317,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,649,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.03. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

