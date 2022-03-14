NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

