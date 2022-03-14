NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.14 Million

Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $148.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.84 million and the lowest is $147.90 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $144.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $593.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $593.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $622.96 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $634.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,219. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,929.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

In other news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

