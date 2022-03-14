NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on NFI Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on NFI Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NFYEF opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

