NFTb Tops One Day Trading Volume of $597,985.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $597,985.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.59 or 0.06531303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,722.54 or 0.99861678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00040549 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

