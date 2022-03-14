NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.57.

NYSE:NKE traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,880,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,752. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.27.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

