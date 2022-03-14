Nortech Systems (NSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NSYS stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

