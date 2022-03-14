Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
LON:NBI opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.25) on Thursday. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 52 week low of GBX 92.08 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.41. The stock has a market cap of £49.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.00.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.
About Northbridge Industrial Services (Get Rating)
Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.
