Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

