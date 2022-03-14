Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $126.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

