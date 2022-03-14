Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:NNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,779. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 40.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

