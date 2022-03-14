Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JPT opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.35. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

