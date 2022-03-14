NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVSF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.98.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

