NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,777,000 after purchasing an additional 567,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 542,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after buying an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.37 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.