NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $369.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.57 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

