NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $148.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

