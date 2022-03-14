NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.11 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will announce $8.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $8.01 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $34.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,105 shares of company stock valued at $215,280,324. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $221.00 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $552.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.78 and a 200 day moving average of $256.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.