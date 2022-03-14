Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. Nyxoah has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $5,646,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

