Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OTLY. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.95 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.66.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

