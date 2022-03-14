Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Okta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

OKTA stock opened at $154.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.10. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

