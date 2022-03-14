Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $150.50

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.50 and last traded at $154.38, with a volume of 5789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.06.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.10.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

