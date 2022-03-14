Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 5,253 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $24,951.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 482,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.44. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.