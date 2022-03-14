Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.51. 20,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,987,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Get Olin alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.