ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.42. 5,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,523. ON24 has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $590.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,526,200.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ON24 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.