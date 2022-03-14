ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 40,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.14.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

